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MP High Court Cancels Bail Of Ex-Judge In Twisha Sharma Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 01:17 IST

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case, paving the way for further investigation by the CBI.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case.
  • The court order cited the seriousness of the allegations against Giribala Singh in cancelling her bail.
  • Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, has been sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
  • The CBI has taken over the investigation into Twisha Sharma's death, re-registering the FIR with Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case.

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said, "In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed."

 

High Court Allows Cancellation of Bail

The applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh's bail have been allowed by the high court. The anticipatory bail granted by the sessions court has been quashed.

"Finally justice is done in the Twisha case," senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing the victim's family told PTI over phone.

"As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation," Shrivastava said.

CBI Custody for Husband

Earlier in the day, a court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a lawyer said.

Later, the CBI team along with Samarth reached his mother Giribala Singh's house in Katara Hills area to further probe the death of Twisha.

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12.

It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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