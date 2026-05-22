Madhya Pradesh HC Reviews Bail Of Ex-Judge In Dowry Death Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is revisiting the anticipatory bail granted to a former judge accused in a dowry death case, raising questions about justice and accountability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh High Court is reviewing the anticipatory bail of ex-judge Giribala Singh in a dowry death case.

The pleas for cancellation of bail were filed by Twisha Sharma's father and the Madhya Pradesh government.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home, leading to accusations of dowry harassment against her in-laws.

Police have registered a case against the husband and mother-in-law under the Dowry Prohibition Act and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notice to ex-judge Giribala Singh, booked for the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma allegedly due to dowry harassment, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail in the case.

Background of the Dowry Death Case

Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma and the MP government have filed pleas in the HC seeking quashing of the anticipatory bail given to Giribala Singh by a Bhopal court.

The single bench of Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh has fixed the hearing in the case for May 25.

Details of Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

After her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, police registered an FIR under sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act against the deceased's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Police Investigation and Next Steps

On Thursday, the Bhopal police had issued the third and final notice to Giribala Singh for recording of statement in the case.

Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar had told PTI that the department would move the courts for cancellation of her bail if she did not cooperate with regards to the notice.