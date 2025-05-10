HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSF destroys terrorist launchpads in Pak's Sialkot

BSF destroys terrorist launchpads in Pak's Sialkot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2025

The Border Security Force on Saturday said it has "completely destroyed" a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu in response to unprovoked firing from the other side along the International Border.

The base was located at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.

This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday.

 

The BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary, the spokesperson said.

The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF.

Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken, the spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
