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Home  » News » TVK allocates lone Rajya Sabha seat to Cong

TVK allocates lone Rajya Sabha seat to Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 21:00 IST

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The TVK's decision to offer the lone Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress came against the backdrop of key meetings between national party leaders, including former union finance minister P Chidambaram and Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar at the Secretariat.

TVK allocates RS seats to Congress

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay holds the hand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai, on May 10, 2026. Photograph: Riya Mariyam R/Reuters

Key Points

  • TVK chief Vijay allotted the lone Rajya Sabha seat to Congress, an ally in the ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu.
  • The vacancy arose after AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House following his Assembly election victory.
  • Congress is expected to win comfortably, as TVK holds the largest strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
  • Rajya Sabha polling is scheduled for June 18, with nominations open till June 8 and counting on the same day.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that his party would allocate the lone Rajya Sabha seat to Congress that felt vacant after All India Anaa Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House.

Shanmugam quit the seat following his victory from the Mailam assembly constituency in the April 23 assembly election.

 

"As Rajya Sabha election is to be held in Tamil Nadu on 18th of this month, a seat has been allocated to the All India Congress party, which is part of the alliance led by TVK in Tamil Nadu," Vijay said in a statement.

Congress set for easy Rajya Sabha win

The TVK's decision to offer the lone Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress came against the backdrop of key meetings between national party leaders, including former union finance minister P Chidambaram and Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar at the Secretariat.

After meeting Chief Minister Vijay at his office, Chodankar told reporters that the Congress' presence will be strengthened in the Upper House by getting the Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu.

Since TVK is the single largest party in the state Assembly, its alliance partner Congress is expected to comfortably win the Rajya Sabha seat.

RS polls to be held on June 18

Election Commission sources said that the nominations began on June 1 and will go on till June 8.

The scrutiny of nominations would take place on June 9.

The last date of withdrawal will be on June 11.

The poll will be held on June 18 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The counting will begin on the same date from 5 pm onwards.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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