TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has banned political and hate speeches at Tirumala.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with his son and state minister Nara Lokesh and family members during a visit Tirupati Balaji Temple to offer prayers, in Tirupati, June 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision comes in response to recent incidents where individuals including political leaders made political or inflammatory statements before the media near the temple premises after darshan, disrupting the spiritual peace, it said in a social media post on Saturday.

Urging all visitors to respect the decision, the TTD warned of legal action against violators.

The board emphasises its commitment to preserving Tirumala's divine and serene environment.

LV Subrahmanyam, former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, who also worked as executive officer of TTD told PTI that the rule has been in place for a long time and there were instances where violators were pulled up.