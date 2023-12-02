News
Magnitude 7.4 quake in Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Magnitude 7.4 quake in Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2023 23:09 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Mindanao, The Philippines on Saturday, reported the National Centre for Seismology.

IMAGE: A beach in The Philippines. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Erik De Castro/Reuters

The quake took place 893 km SE of Manila, Philippines at 20:07:08 (local time).

 

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km, with its epicentre at Latitude: 8.56 and Longitude: 126.40 respectively.

'Earthquake of Magnitude:7.4, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 20:07:08 IST, Lat: 8.56 & Long: 126.40, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines,' the NCS posted on X.

Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning has also been issued.

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

