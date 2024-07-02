News
Rediff.com  » News » Truth can be expunged in Modi's world, but...: Rahul

Truth can be expunged in Modi's world, but...: Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2024 12:17 IST
A defiant Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said truth can be expunged in the world of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not in reality, hours after significant parts of his Lok Sabha speech were deleted by the chair.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to media outside Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

"Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.

The Congress leader was responding to questions on certain remarks he made during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"Truth can be expunged in the world of Modi ji, but in reality truth cannot be expunged," Gandhi said.

 

In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

Gandhi's remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches and a rare intervention from the prime minister, who slammed the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?

Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?

You're not Hindu: Rahul's 1st speech as LoP riles BJP

You're not Hindu: Rahul's 1st speech as LoP riles BJP

