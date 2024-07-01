Follow format for oath-taking, can't turn off mike, speaker tells MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs on Monday to follow the prescribed format while taking oath or affirmation and not add words as it lowered the dignity of the Constitution.

IMAGE: Speaker Om Birla addresses the Lok Sabha, July 1, 2024. Photograph: Screen grab courtesy, ANI/X

His statement came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week.

Making a reference in the Lok Sabha, Birla also announced the setting up of a committee comprising representatives of major parties to delve into the issue.

"This house resolves that all members will take oath or affirmation as per the format mentioned in Schedule III of the Constitution ... it is expected that we take oath or affirmation as per the format and such things are not repeated in future," Birla said.

It is a serious issue and a matter of concern for all as well as the House, Birla pointed out.

Several MPs had raised slogans while taking oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The speaker had urged the members to stick to the prescribed format but in vain.

The slogans also led to a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches on June 24 and 25.

The Lok Sabha speaker also said the presiding officers do not have any switch or remote control to turn off the microphones of members raising issues in the house.

Birla took strong objection to members casting aspersions on the chair by alleging that when they rise to speak in the House, their microphones are turned off by the presiding officers.

The allegation of the chair turning the microphone off was a matter of utmost concern, the speaker said, adding that he wanted the House to deliberate on the issue.

"The chair only gives ruling/directives. The member whose name is called gets to speak in the house. The mic is controlled as per the directives of the chair. The person sitting in the chair does not have a remote control or a switch for the microphones," he said.

Birla said the members of all political parties have representation on the panel of chairpersons who preside over the proceedings in the absence of the speaker.

"This is a matter of the dignity of the chair. At least those who occupy the chair should not raise such objections. (K) Suresh also occupies the chair. Does the chair have control of the mic," the speaker said, addressing the Congress veteran.

Last week, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that his microphone was switched off as he tried to raise the issue of NEET irregularities.

"I don't have any button to switch off the microphone. There existed a similar set-up earlier. There is no mechanism to gag the microphone," Birla said on Friday.