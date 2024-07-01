News
Rediff.com  » News » You are the final word, why did you bow to Modi, Rahul asks LS speaker

Source: PTI
July 01, 2024 17:48 IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Speaker Om Birla had a verbal exchange in the Lok Sabha on Monday when the Congress leader questioned why he bowed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi escort Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to his chair, June 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaker Birla responded saying he maintains the tradition of bowing to elders.

Gandhi, however, said the speaker is the tallest leader of the house.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Gandhi talked about the first sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha when the speaker was elected, and he along with Prime Minister Modi, walked the speaker to his podium.

 

"You are the final arbiter of the Lok Sabha, you are the final word here. What you say fundamentally defines Indian democracy. There are two people sitting in that chair -- Speaker of Lok Sabha and Mr Om Birla...," said Gandhi.

"I noticed something. When I shook your hand, you stood straight and shook my hand. When Modiji shook your hand, you bowed and shook his hand," he added.

The entire treasury benches rose in an uproar over this remark. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also intervened and said, "This is an allegation on the chair."

Birla, however, said that he was keeping up the tradition of bowing to elders.

"Prime minister is the leader of the house. My culture and traditions say, in personal as well as public life, and on this seat, I should bow to those who are elders and those who are equal should be treated equally, that is what I have learnt," the speaker said in his reply.

"I can say it from my chair. It is my culture to bow down to elders and even touch their feet if required...," said Birla.

Gandhi said he respects what the speaker said, but added, "No one is bigger than the speaker in this house and everyone should bow to him. I will bow to you and so would the entire Opposition."

He said the speaker is the custodian and the "last word" in the Lok Sabha.

"As members of the Lok Sabha we are subservient to the speaker. We will listen to what you say... but the only thing I will request is that it is important that there is fairness in the house," Gandhi added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
