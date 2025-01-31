HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump's Moment Of Silence For Crash Victims

Trump's Moment Of Silence For Crash Victims

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 14:30 IST

x

IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump pauses for a moment of silence to recognise crash victims as he speaks to reporters about Wednesday's deadly midair collision in the Brady press briefing room at the White House. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

The scenes that unfolded after the deadly mid-air collision between American Eagle flight 5342 and a US army Black Hawk helicopter while approaching the Reagan Washington national airport and crashed into the Potomac river in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washington, DC, January 29, 2025.

 

IMAGE: The wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter in the Potomac river in the aftermath of the collision. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: FBI agents with debris recovered from the Potomac river. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers recover debris from the Potomac river. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel and divers work at the site of the crash. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bodies are transported to emergency vehicles near the site of the crash. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers on a boat work next to the wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan and gold medalist Tenley Albright arrive at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, home of athletes Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, all of whom died in the crash. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wichita Mayor Lily Wu holds hands with an attendee at a prayer vigil for victims of the plane crash in Wichita, Kansas. Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A prayer vigil for victims of the plane crash at Wichita City Hall in Wichita, Kansas. Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

 

IMAGE: White roses stand in tribute at the Skating Club of Boston, home to athletes Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, all of whom died in the crash. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The number '5432' is written on the ice rink, referencing American Eagle flight 5342, at the Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, Kansas, where some of the plane crash victims attended the USA Figure Skating High Performance National Development Camp. Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Air traffic control at the Ronald Reagan Washington national airport. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash
Trump blames Obama, Biden as 67 die in US air crash
Plane carrying 64 collides with chopper, crashes in US
Plane carrying 64 collides with chopper, crashes in US
All 67 on board feared killed in US mid-air collision
All 67 on board feared killed in US mid-air collision
'Plane Was Completely Destroyed'
'Plane Was Completely Destroyed'
179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued
179 killed in South Korean plane crash; 2 rescued

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: How To Make An Impression

webstory image 3

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed's red hot look0:51

Urfi Javed's red hot look

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg1:29

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg

Maha doctors find extremely rare 'fetus in fetu' condition in pregnant woman1:26

Maha doctors find extremely rare 'fetus in fetu'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD