Trump's Moment Of Silence For Crash Victims

IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump pauses for a moment of silence to recognise crash victims as he speaks to reporters about Wednesday's deadly midair collision in the Brady press briefing room at the White House. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The scenes that unfolded after the deadly mid-air collision between American Eagle flight 5342 and a US army Black Hawk helicopter while approaching the Reagan Washington national airport and crashed into the Potomac river in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washington, DC, January 29, 2025.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter in the Potomac river in the aftermath of the collision. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: FBI agents with debris recovered from the Potomac river. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers recover debris from the Potomac river. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel and divers work at the site of the crash. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies are transported to emergency vehicles near the site of the crash. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers on a boat work next to the wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan and gold medalist Tenley Albright arrive at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, home of athletes Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, all of whom died in the crash. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Wichita Mayor Lily Wu holds hands with an attendee at a prayer vigil for victims of the plane crash in Wichita, Kansas. Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

IMAGE: A prayer vigil for victims of the plane crash at Wichita City Hall in Wichita, Kansas. Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

IMAGE: White roses stand in tribute at the Skating Club of Boston, home to athletes Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, all of whom died in the crash. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: The number '5432' is written on the ice rink, referencing American Eagle flight 5342, at the Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, Kansas, where some of the plane crash victims attended the USA Figure Skating High Performance National Development Camp. Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

IMAGE: Air traffic control at the Ronald Reagan Washington national airport. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com