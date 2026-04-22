'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls Trump's ceasefire a 'ploy'

Despite a ceasefire extension, Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, creating uncertainty in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

IMAGE: A woman holds a poster depicting Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and anti-Israeli rally in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Key Points Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, escalating tensions despite a ceasefire extension.

Donald Trump extended the ceasefire at the request of Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, aiming to facilitate a unified proposal from Iran.

The US has postponed a delegation visit to Islamabad for peace talks with Iranian representatives, indicating diplomatic challenges.

Trump clarified that the US will refrain from attacking Iran only until its leadership presents a unified proposal for negotiations, maintaining economic pressure.

Iran has mocked United States President Donald Trump's ceasefire extension, saying it means "nothing" and the "losing side cannot dictate terms".

"Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come," Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, wrote in a post on X.

Iran also rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

"Iran rejected the US conditions for negotiations. Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire!," the IRIB reported.

The IRIB further quoted Trump as saying that the decision to extend the ceasefire came following a request from the Pakistani Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Ceasefire Extension and US Conditions

Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran's fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

The dramatic announcement came just hours before the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 was set to expire, and effectively delayed the planned visit of a US delegation led by Vice President J D Vance to Islamabad for peace talks with Iranian interlocutors.

Economic Blockade Remains

However, Trump made it clear that the US will refrain from attacking Iran only until its leadership presents a unified proposal for negotiations. He said the economic blockade of Iran's ports will remain in place.

Vance and US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday, but the White House said the delegation's "trip to Pakistan will not be happening today (Tuesday)."

The announcement capped days of intense diplomatic activity among officials in Washington, Islamabad and Tehran aimed at producing a draft proposal acceptable to all sides.

This development occurs amidst ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, with Pakistan attempting to mediate. The rejection of US conditions highlights the complexities of achieving a lasting resolution. The economic blockade's continuation underscores the US's continued pressure on Iran to negotiate.

With inputs from ANI, PTI