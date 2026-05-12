Trump to meet Xi Jinping on Wednesday to discuss Iran conflict, trade issues

Donald Trump's upcoming visit to China to meet with Xi Jinping is expected to focus on resolving trade disputes, addressing global security concerns, and navigating complex geopolitical issues.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File image

Key Points The US and China aim to resolve trade frictions affecting billions in exports.

Talks will address Artificial Intelligence, technology, Taiwan, and security concerns in West Asia.

China seeks resolution to the Gulf war and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Taiwan issue and US arms sales to Taiwan are expected to be key discussion points.

US President Donald Trump will arrive in China on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a host of global issues, the Gulf war and the trade deal pending over tariffs and rare-earth minerals.

There is a great deal of interest and speculation about the likely spectacle China will put up to receive Trump on his second visit in nine years to clinch a trade deal to end the frictions over tariffs that affected its over $525 billion exports to the US.

Key discussions during Trump's China Visit

Trump, who would be accompanied by top CEOs, was the last US president to visit China in 2017, during his first term.

President Trump would arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening and attend a welcome ceremony and a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday, US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on Sunday.

The two leaders will meet again on Friday for a bilateral tea and working lunch, she said, adding that the US planned to host the Chinese leader for a reciprocal visit later this year.

Both sides announced on Sunday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will travel to South Korea for trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on May 12 and 13 in the final round of negotiations before Trump's visit.

Trade, technology, and security issues

According to reports, the talks are likely to focus on trade and tariffs, Artificial Intelligence and technology, Taiwan and US' arms sales to Taipei, Iran and West Asia East security and rare earths and supply chains.

Trump's schedule included a visit to the Temple of Heaven, a complex of imperial temples where emperors would pray for a good harvest.

From a trade point of view, China looks to reap a rich harvest as Trump is accompanied by top CEO of US multinational giants, including Tesla chief Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who have well-entrenched business in China.

Apple has regained the top spot in China's competitive smartphone market as of early 2026, driven by a 28 per cent surge in iPhone shipments.

In April, Tesla's China-made vehicle sales (including exports) reached 79,478, a 36 per cent year-over-year increase, signalling a production rebound.

The top US business leaders will be allowed to mingle with their Chinese counterparts at an exclusive international business club, according to Chinese officials.

Geopolitical implications and the Gulf war

The global focus on the summit, however, would be on any possible outcome that could end the US-Israeli-Iran war and end the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahead of Trump's visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made his first visit to Beijing after the war and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The US watched his visit closely as China is the largest importer of Iranian oil and shares strategic defence ties with Tehran, and has considerable influence over Iran.

After talks with Araghchi, Wang called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible" even as it appreciated Tehran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, a prime demand of Trump to end the war.

Commenting on Wang-Araghchi talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told. And that is what you are doing in the Strait, which is causing you to be globally isolated. You're the bad guy in this."

China's anxieties over the Gulf war increased, especially after Trump imposed a blockade of Iranian ports, restricting Iran's oil exports to China.

Bert Hoffman, former World Bank country director for China, said China wants to see the Iran war ended because it has many partners in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. "So they don't like to see wars, they like to have stability," he said.

China-US relations and Taiwan

In its editorial on Trump's visit, state-run Global Times said Xi has held multiple telephone conversations and meetings with him, which have helped correct the course of the bilateral relationship and steer it clear of hidden dangers at critical moments.

For China-US relations to truly stabilise and improve in the future, the most fundamental step is to fully and faithfully implement the important consensus reached by both leaders, it said.

From China's point of view, the Taiwan issue was expected to figure prominently in the talks.

Last week, China's Foreign Minister Wang told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during their telephone talks, that the US should make the right choice about the self-ruled Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as part of its own and has been ramping up military pressure on the island with periodic military drills around the island.

Trump recently cleared US 11 billion arms sales to Taiwan, the biggest by America so far, which drew an angry reaction from China.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a media briefing here last week.

The US officially recognises Beijing as the sole legal government of China but opposes any unilateral change to the status quo, and maintains informal ties and defence support for Taiwan.