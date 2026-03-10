Trump, Putin discuss Iran crisis as Hormuz disruption jolts global energy

Amidst a global energy crisis triggered by the Iran conflict, President Trump and President Putin discussed the situation, potential solutions, and the impact on global oil supplies.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on August 15, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points The conversation also covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict and potential trilateral talks between Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv.

Putin warned that the conflict in West Asia could disrupt global oil and gas flows, especially with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed.

Russia asserts it remains a reliable energy supplier and is ready to resume supplies to the EU if sanctions are lifted.

The US may consider lifting some sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons to ease the energy crisis, and India could double its oil purchases from Russia due to US licenses.

US President Donald Trump dialled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday night amid global energy disruption caused by American-Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, the two leaders discussed the conflicts between the US and Iran and between Russia and Ukraine during an hour-long telephonic conversation.

"The conversation focused on the Iran conflict and the trilateral talks between Moscow, Washington and Kyiv aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict. The dialogue between the two presidents was business-like, open and constructive," Ushakov said.

Briefing the Kremlin pool reporters shortly before midnight, Ushakov said President Putin also shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Iran and briefed Trump on his last week's conversations with the leaders of the Gulf states and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Trump, in turn, expressed his opinion about the situation. They had a very substantive discussion on the issue," Ushakov said.

This was Putin and Trump's 11th phone conversation and first this year. Last time they had talked in December, Ushakov noted.

Trump called Putin hours after the Russian president summoned a top meeting of energy officials and announced that Moscow was a reliable partner for its friendly countries (India and China) and was ready to resume supplies to the European Union on a long-term basis if they were willing to lift sanctions.

Putin warned that continued conflict in West Asia risks seriously disrupting global oil and gas flows, particularly given the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key seaborne route.

Russia's role in global energy supply

In his televised meeting in the Kremlin on Monday evening, Putin, who found himself in the driver's seat amid the global energy supply disruption, warned that the conflict could lead to a halt in Gulf oil production and a new price reality.

"Moscow remains a reliable energy supplier. It will continue to provide oil and gas to the nations it sees as reliable partners," Putin said.

According to local media reports, Washington could lift some of the sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons to ease the situation, as the consumers in the US and Europe are already feeling the pinch.

Impact on India's oil purchases

Noting Washington's 30-day waiver to India to buy Russian seaborne oil, leading business broadsheet Kommersant Daily on Tuesday said India could double its oil purchases from Russia thanks to a US license.

Russia could nearly double its oil supplies to India after the US granted licenses to Indian refineries to purchase crude shipped by tankers. India is seeking additional volumes due to supply disruptions from the Middle East, and discounts on Russian crude have already turned into premiums," the daily writes, quoting analysts.