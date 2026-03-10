We will determine end of war: Iran responds to Trump

In a strongly worded statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the future of the region would now be guided by Tehran's military strategy rather than US intervention.

IMAGE: A projectile approaches what US Central Command (CENTCOM) says is an Iranian missile launcher that was struck by US forces, at an unknown location in this screen grab from video released March 9, 2026. Photograph: CENTCOM/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Iran said it will decide when the war ends, rejecting statements by Donald Trump.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said regional dynamics are now in the hands of Iran's armed forces.

Iran alleged US ships and jets moved over 1,000 km away after missile fire at the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Tehran warned it could block oil exports to hostile nations and challenged US protection of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has issued a defiant response to United States President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities, asserting that it alone will 'determine' the end of military actions against American and Israel targets.

In a strongly worded statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected Washington, DC's timeline for the conflict.

The elite force said the future of the region would now be guided by Tehran's military strategy rather than US intervention.

'It is we who will determine the end of the war,' the IRGC said in a statement.

'The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war.'

American ships, jets have fled the region: IRGC

An IRGC spokesperson accused the US President of using 'cunning and deceit' to manipulate public opinion following what Tehran described as 'shameful defeats'.

The spokesperson also alleged that Trump's claims of safe passage for vessels in the region were false, asserting that American ships and fighter jets had 'fled the region more than 1,000 kilometres away' to avoid Iranian strikes.

The statement specifically mocked the movement of the US Navy, claiming that 'cowardly and timid soldiers' increased their distance after missiles were fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Tehran also dismissed reports that its missile stockpile had weakened, claiming Iranian munitions are now 'more powerful than in the early days of the war', with some warheads weighing more than one tonne.

Amid concerns that the conflict could disrupt global energy supplies, the IRGC warned it would not allow 'the export of a single litre of oil' from the region to hostile nations until further notice.

The statement directly challenges Trump's recent threats to safeguard maritime trade through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, the US President had described the war against Iran as a 'short-term excursion' to 'get rid of some evil'.