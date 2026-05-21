Deal vs War: Trump-Netanyahu Clash on Iran in Tense Call

Tensions escalate between US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as they clash over the future strategy for the Iran war, with Trump leaning towards a deal and Netanyahu favouring renewed military action.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House, on February 4, 2025. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call regarding the future strategy in the war on Iran.

Netanyahu is reportedly keen on resuming strikes to degrade Iran's military capabilities, while Trump seems to favour a deal.

Qatar and Pakistan have drafted a revised peace memo to bridge the gaps between the US and Iran.

Trump stated that the US and Iran are 'right on the borderline' between reaching a deal and resuming the war.

Iran has confirmed it is reviewing an updated proposal but has not shown signs of flexibility.

United States President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call over the future course of the war on Iran as Washington, DC appeared to be in favour of a deal instead of the resumption of strikes, US media reported.

After the Tuesday phone call with Trump, Netanyahu's 'hair was on fire', US media outlet Axios reported on Wednesday, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister was keen on the resumption of strikes to further degrade Iran's military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

Trump on Sunday said he had put-off strikes on Iran, planned for Tuesday, following a request from Arab nations including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

A revised peace memo was drafted by Qatar and Pakistan with input from the other regional mediators to try to bridge the gaps between the US and Iran, Axios reported, quoting sources.

Netanyahu's Stance on Iran Negotiations

Netanyahu is highly sceptical about the negotiations and wants to resume the war to further degrade Iran's military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

Trump continues to say he thinks a deal can be reached, but that he's ready to resume the war if it isn't.

"The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens," he said on Wednesday at the Coast Guard Academy.

Later on Wednesday, he said the US and Iran were 'right on the borderline' between getting a deal and resuming the war.

Trump's Conditions for a Deal with Iran

"It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers - it would have to be a complete 100 per cent good answers," Trump told reporters after he returned to Washington, DC from the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

There is a strong desire in the upper echelons of the Israeli government for renewed military action, CNN reported, quoting an Israeli source, and mounting frustration that Trump is continuing to allow what they say is Iran's diplomatic foot-dragging.

Trump also said Netanyahu 'will do whatever I want him to do' on Iran, though he also said they had a good relationship.

Iran's Response to the Peace Proposal

Iran has confirmed it's reviewing an updated proposal, but has not yet shown any signs of flexibility.

Iran's foreign ministry said Wednesday that negotiations were ongoing 'based on Iran's 14-point proposal', and that Pakistan's interior minister was in Tehran to help the mediation.

Trump told Netanyahu that the mediators were working on a 'letter of intent' that both the US and Iran would sign to formally end the war and launch a 30-day period of negotiations on issues like Iran's nuclear program and opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a US source briefed on the call told Axios.