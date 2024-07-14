News
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump

Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 14, 2024 09:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on former United States president Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Modi said violence has no place in politics and democracies, while Gandhi said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

 

Trump's campaign said that he was 'doing well' after an assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Modi said on X, 'Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.'

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people, he added.

Trump was injured during his election rally when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the US Secret Service said.

'I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,' Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president wished Trump a swift and complete recovery.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Bullet pierced upper part of my ear: Trump
Will take US-India ties to next level again: Trump
Donald J Trump Makes History!
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump
Maha cops book Dhruv Rathee over parody account post
Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed
