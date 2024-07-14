Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on former United States president Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Modi said violence has no place in politics and democracies, while Gandhi said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Trump's campaign said that he was 'doing well' after an assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Modi said on X, 'Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.'

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people, he added.

Trump was injured during his election rally when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the US Secret Service said.

'I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,' Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress president wished Trump a swift and complete recovery.