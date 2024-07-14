News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump post assassination bid

Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump post assassination bid

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: July 14, 2024 11:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US President Joe Biden Saturday night spoke with his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump, hours after he survived an assassination attempt on him.

IMAGE: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the US Secret Service said.

 

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump. The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the White House said.

Biden was spending time this weekend at his home in Delaware but returned to the White House past midnight.

Tomorrow morning at the White House, he will receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials, the White House said.

Biden went on to thank the Secret Service and all the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the shooting.

President Biden was in Delaware attending church when the shooting occurred.

He was briefed by Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, national security advisor Jake Sullivan, and FBI director Christopher Wray also talked to him.

The FBI said it has assumed the role of the lead Federal Law Enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha in Chicago
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump
How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump
Donald J Trump Makes History!
Donald J Trump Makes History!
TN BSP chief murder accused killed during escape bid
TN BSP chief murder accused killed during escape bid
SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet
SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet
Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed
Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet

SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet

Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed

Trump shot during poll rally, attacker among 2 killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances