Trump declares 'end of terror' for 'entire Middle East'

Calling the Gaza ceasefire 'the historic dawn of a new Middle East', United States President Donald Trump on Monday said the forces of 'chaos, terror, and ruin' have been defeated, and the 'long and painful nightmare' is finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, after participating in a world leaders' summit in Egypt on ending the Gaza war, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Hailing the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump said now it will be the 'Golden Age' of Israel and the Middle East.

Addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, Trump said that the entire region endorsed the plan of demilitarising Gaza and disarming Hamas.

"It is not only the End of a war--it is the END of an age of terror and death."

In the first US presidential address to the Israeli parliament, since 2008, Trump said, "This long and difficult war has ended. In an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be demilitarised and Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel's security will not be threatened."

Trump said that Israel won all that it could with arms, and now there will be peace in the entire Middle East.

"Israel has won all that they can by force of arms. Now, it's time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of PEACE and PROSPERITY for the entire Middle East. Across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened... defeated. A new coalition of proud and responsible nations is emerging--and because of us, the enemies of all civilisation are in retreat", he said.

He further said that there is peace at last for Israelis and Palestinians.

"For so many families across this land, it has been years since you have known a single day of true peace. But now, at last--not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians and for many others--the long and painful nightmare is finally OVER," he said.

Trump said that after thousands of Israeli civilians were attacked two years ago on October 7, 2003, there would be everlasting peace. Hamas attacks claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and resulted in the abduction of 251 people.

"Two years ago... thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists in one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen... please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows--NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN. Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change... Like the USA right now, it will be the GOLDEN AGE of Israel and the Golden Age of the Middle East."

Trump then said that for the Middle East, this is the end of terror, and a new beginning.

"This is not only the End of a war--it is the END of an age of terror and death, and the BEGINNING of the age of faith, hope, and of God... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East. After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families... And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is FINALLY AT PEACE--a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," he said.

Trump, without elaborating much, said that in his tenure, he 'settled eight wars'.

"If we go into a war, we are going to win it like nobody ever has won it before...We will not be politically correct. We have settled 8 wars in 8 months, including this one," he said.

Trump then said that now, 'productive and responsible nations' of the Middle East region should not be adversaries, but friends.

"It's more obvious than ever that the productive and responsible nations of this region should not be enemies or adversaries, you should be partners -- and eventually even friends. The choice for Palestinians could not be more clear. This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence... The total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals... so they can finally have the better life their children deserve," he said.

Trump called for an end to extremism and anti-Semitism.

"It should now be clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and anti-Semitism, have not worked... From Gaza to Iran, those bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering, failure, and death," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump listened to all the hostages narrating their ordeals.

Israel's Ambassador to the United States Yechiel (Michael) Leiter welcomed Trump to the airport, and highlighted their heartfelt conversation.

Speaker of The Knesset, Amir Ohana shared glimpses of Trump's arrival at the Israeli Parliament.

For the first time in over two years, Hamas held no living hostages in its captivity.

"This is my great honor -- a great and beautiful day. A new beginning," Trump said earlier while signing the guestbook at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Air Force One was welcomed to Israeli airspace by Ben Gurion Airport control tower: "Welcome to the state of Israel, Mr. President. Your visit carries deep meaning for people in this time. Thank you for your friendship and unbreakable bond between our nations. God bless America and God bless Israel."

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in a post on X, 'I wondered if I would ever see this day. It's deeply gratifying to know that so many families will finally have their loved ones home. Today, twenty families are spared the unbearable pain of not knowing if they will ever see their loved ones again. But even in this moment of relief and happiness, my heart aches for those whose loved ones will not return alive. Bringing their bodies home is a must and an act of dignity and honors their memory forever. I can't help but feel the presence of my son Andrew at this moment. I am profoundly grateful for the indomitable spirit of President Trump. This day would not have been possible without him.'

Release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip as part of the ceasefire deal.

Trump will be heading to Egypt to co-chair an international summit on the deal, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has killed at least 67,869 people and wounded 170,105 since October 2023.

A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, and over 250 were taken captive.