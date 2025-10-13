Hamas releases Israeli hostages after 2 years

Hamas on Monday released seven Israeli hostages, the first to be released as part of a breakthrough ceasefire after two years of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

IMAGE: The Israeli military identifies the first seven hostages freed by Hamas. Photograph: @IDF/X

The Israeli military confirmed the hostages were in their custody.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

"The returning hostages, Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran and Matan Angrest, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago," the IDF siad on X.

The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Families and friends of hostages erupted in loud cheers upon hearing the news at the Hostages Square.

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and along roads in southern Israel near the Gaza border, hundreds of people assembled, waving flags and holding photos of the captives.

Soon after handing over seven hostages out of 20, Hamas's military wing issued a statement claiming that it remains committed to the ongoing ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner deal with Israel.

According to Times of Israel, Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a statement shortly after seven hostages were reportedly handed over to the Red Cross.

The group said it "remains committed" to the agreement as long as Israel adheres to its part of the deal.

"The agreement that was reached is the fruit of our people's steadfastness and resistance," the statement read. "The occupation could have returned most of its captives alive many months ago, but it continued to stall."

The atmosphere was a mix of emotions as news spread that the first group of hostages would soon be handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza.

As part of the deal outlined by US President Donald Trump, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages and allow the immediate provision of "full aid" to Gaza, which has faced severe food shortages and famine in some regions.