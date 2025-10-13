Why Trump Wanted Nobel Peace Prize

Look at any picture or video of Donald Trump and infer if that inspires any thought of peace.

Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

The unnecessary drama about the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 being awarded to Donald Trump has thankfully ended.

Maria Machado, the pro-democracy activist from Venezuela, trumped all other nominees whoever they were -- we will not know for a half-a-century as I learnt that Nobel nominations are kept locked in a vault for 50 years. For what reason, I haven't the foggiest idea -- perhaps just to enhance the intrigue surrounding the entire Nobel Prize process and not have post-award controversies.

The proposers are, however, free to disclose the names of the persons that they nominate.

In our part of the world, we were not aware of any nominee other than the 'Trumpeter.'

Be that as it may, the process of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is also interesting.

The Peace Prize is one among five Nobel Prizes, established by Alfred Nobel's will, the other four being in recognition of outstanding work in Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine and Literature.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to people who have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.

The award's character is 'strategic' in nature, by which I mean that the work done should have a far reaching impact on human security through the promotion of peace.

It should honour those who have successfully targeted hearts and minds in bringing about a positive mass mindset change towards peace and away from all forms of conflict.

It should not honour 'flash in the pan' theatrics of a tactical nature.

Claims of stopping seven wars in seven months and such other ludicrous claims need to be seen as a joke in this context.

The main thing that occurred to me as absurd right from the beginning was the shamelessly blatant manner in which Donald Trump's nomination was being orchestrated.

You never ask for a prize, do you? Not even in school.

You are 'awarded' a prize in 'recognition' of something that you have done without having to ask or beg for it.

In this case, the nominations from several countries and individuals even appeared overtly coerced.

No names -- we know the countries and individuals concerned.

My big question was 'Why?' Why was Donald Trump so hell-bent on grabbing the Nobel Peace Prize?

While the intention is not to marginalise the Nobel Prize in any way, it is just one prize that is awarded by one government of one small country, determined by a five-person jury of its lawmakers and advised by a body of experts.

How that is taken as international recognition of such a high order foxes me.

The Bharat Ratna in India has, by and large, the endorsement of one sixth of humanity. Yet, there is no such hype associated with it.

Perhaps it is so because the Nobel Prize is one of the early recognitions in the civilised world and that too from Europe, which has always dominated the English speaking mindspace.

It is touted as the most prestigious award in the world. This, again, is just one Western assessment that nobody has contested.

The prize carries a purse of $1 million and launches an individual or organisation into instant fame.

This 'fame' part is its USP.

Donald Trump surely does not need the money. He can easily fund several such prizes with his personal wealth.

He does not need fame. If POTUS needs more fame, then no ambition is enough for the whole of humanity.

And perhaps, that is why humanity is in such conflict.

My reading is that he needed third-party approval that would provide a cloak of legitimacy for his international policies and interventions.

Look at any picture or video of Donald Trump and infer if that inspires any thought of peace.

Does he represent peace or does he symbolise aggression? And did those who nominated him for the Peace Nobel do so by blanking out their consciences in return for favours that could come their way? Readers will decide for themselves.

I raise a toast to the jury of the Nobel Peace Prize for having done their diligence and made their choice without succumbing to any kind of international pressure.

Prizes are not just reflections on the awardee but also commentaries on the fairness of their juries. May, always, the best person win.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

