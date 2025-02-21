Trump calls US aid for India's voter turnout a 'kickback scheme'

After United States President Donald Trump again raised the issue of alleged US funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India and 'kickbacks', the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the money was used to sustain 'deep state assets' in India and demanded a probe into the matter.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump addresses a Republican Governors Association dinner, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on February 20, 2025. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Trump, on Thursday (local time), again questioned the US government's allocation of $21 million for voter turnout in India, calling it a 'kickback scheme'.

He also spoke about the funding of $21 million for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh and $19 million for biodiversity in Nepal.

Addressing the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting, Trump said, "And $21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don't we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it's a kickback scheme. You know, it's not like they get it and they spend, they kick it back to the people that send it.

"I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there. $29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape. What does that mean?"

"$20 million for fiscal federalism and $19 million for biodiversity in Nepal, $47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. What the hell do I care about? We got a lot. We got enough problems and all of this is terminated. We terminated this stuff and we're on the track. And by the way, there were so many others I could have I could read all night long, but so many were so terrible, and were actually disgusting. And I know you're eating your dinner, so I didn't want to do that but we're draining the swamp," he added.

Reacting to the US President's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya alleged that the said money was being used to 'sustain deep-state assets' in India 'who work to defend and deflect such revelations'.

While sharing Trump's video on X, Malviya stated, 'A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for voter turnout, he has reiterated the charge. And no, he is not confusing it with the $29 million funneled into Bangladesh. This time, he has also mentioned kickbacks. Essentially, this money is also used to sustain deep-state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations. We are now witnessing the same pattern unfold in India.'

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also raised the issue, and called for a probe to find if Rahul Gandhi and Congress party were the 'beneficiaries' of the alleged kickbacks.

'Donald Trump for the second time has said that -'21 Million Dollar has gone to voter turnout in India'. Calls it a 'Kick Back Scheme'. An investigation is must to find out if Rahul Gandhi & Congress ecosystem was beneficiary of this kickback scheme!' Bhandari posted on X.

This comes after US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of $21 million earmarked for 'voter turnout in India'.

The DOGE-headed by Elon Musk, announced cancelling a $22 million funding intended for 'voter turnout in India' on February 16.