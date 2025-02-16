Elon Musk-led DOGE cancels aid for 'voter turnout in India'

The United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk has announced cancelling a $22 million funding intended for 'voter turnout in India' on Saturday (Local Time).

IMAGE: Elon Musk reacts on the day of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

In a post on X, the official DOGE handle listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including 'USD 21M for voter turnout in India'.

'US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled,' the Musk led department announced.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya took to his X to react to the announcement. '$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!' his post read.

Other funding cancelled by the US department included, $10 million for 'Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision'.

'$486M to the 'Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening', including $22M for an 'inclusive and participatory political process' in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India,' DOGE said.

A $29 million intended for 'strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh' and a $39 million for 'fiscal federalism' and 'biodiversity conservation' in Nepal was also cancelled.

Similarly, $1.5 million for 'voter confidence' in Liberia, $14 million for 'social cohesion' in Mali, $2.5 million for 'inclusive democracies in Southern Africa', and $47 million for 'improving learning outcomes in Asia' were also cancelled by DOGE.

This comes as DOGE has continued to outline significant changes in government spending over the last few weeks.

The effort by what the Donald Trump administration calls the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is intended to cut government costs drastically but has sought access to critical computer systems, including the Treasury payment system, at the objection of others in the agencies, as CNN previously reported.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit he held a meeting with Musk the two discussed strengthening collaboration between entities in India and the US in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Modi and Musk also spoke about opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance.