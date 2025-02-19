They have a lot more money: Trump on $21m aid to India

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2025 08:47 IST

Days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cancelled USD 21 million fund marked for 'Voter Turnout in India', United States President Donald Trump said that India, with its growing economy and high taxation rates, did not need such financial support.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands at the White House, in Washington, DC. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

While he acknowledged his respect for India and its Prime Minister, Trump criticised the idea of funding voter turnout initiatives in the country.

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said, "Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?"

On February 16, the Elon Musk-led DOGE posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of USD 21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

 

In a post on X, DOGE listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including "USD 21M for voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.

Reacting to the post by DOGE, BJP leader Amit Malviya termed the grant an "external interference" in India's elections. He questioned who the beneficiary was, asserting that it was "not the ruling party for sure".

"USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" the BJP's IT department head said on X.

He claimed that the now cancelled programme was a pointer to the previous Congress-led UPA government allegedly enabling infiltration of Indian institutions by forces opposed to the country's interests.

Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency, which has been constituted by US President Donald Trump, has announced that it has cancelled many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.

The programmes cited by it included $486 million to the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening", including $21 million for "voter turnout" in India.

