Trump shifts onus of Iran war on Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump claims a senior defence official urged military action against Iran, revealing escalating tensions and ongoing negotiations in the Middle East.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as they attend a roundtable on public safety at Memphis Air National Guard Base in Memphis, Tennessee on March 23, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump claims a senior official, possibly Pete Hegseth, advocated for military action against Iran.

Trump stated Iran is close to having a nuclear weapon and has been a 'purveyor of terror' for 47 years.

The US President announced a five-day delay of military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites.

Trump claims the US and Iran have had 'very good and productive conversations' aimed at resolving hostilities.

The decision to postpone strikes is based on the 'tenor and tone' of ongoing discussions with Iran.

United States President Donald Trump has indicated that his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth may have been the first senior official in his administration to advocate military action against Iran.

"I called Pete, I called General [Dan] Caine. I called a lot of our great people... And I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country, known as Iran, that for 47 years has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're very close to having a nuclear weapon. We can keep going and get that 50,000 up to 55 and 60, there's no end, or we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem," Trump said at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee while sitting beside the Pentagon chief.

"And Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said, 'Let's do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon,'" he added, turning to Hegseth.

He went on to praise Hegseth and claimed the United States was having "very good" discussions with Tehran, despite Iranian state media denying reports of any negotiations between the two warring nations.

US Pauses Military Action Against Iran

Earlier on Monday, the US President announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to pause any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region.

He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive". Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" it added.

The announcement came as the war between Israel, the US, and Iran had entered its fourth week.