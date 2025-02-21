HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump aide greets Kash Patel in 'Bollywood' style

Trump aide greets Kash Patel in 'Bollywood' style

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 13:00 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump took a leaf out of Bollywood to congratulate Indian-origin Kash Patel after his confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Photograph: Screengrab from the video posted by @Scavino47 on X

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino on Friday congratulated Kash Patel, a Donald Trump loyalist, with a Ranveer Singh song.

Patel won the 100-seat US Senate vote with a narrow margin of 51-49 to secure the job. All Senate Democrats voted against him.

'Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel,' Scavino wrote in a post on X.

 

The Trump aide shared a dance clip on X of the song 'Malhari' from the movie Bajirao Mastani featuring actor Ranveer Singh. In the video, Ranveer Singh's face had been edited and replaced with Kash Patel.

Sharing a post on X, Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, wrote, 'Moments ago in the Oval Office. Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel.'

He added, 'President Trump has officially signed the commission. Follow Kash on his new X account: @FBIDirectorKash.'

The White House welcomed the confirmation of Kash Patel as the new FBI Director, describing it as an important step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.

The White House further emphasised that the FBI will now refocus on its core mission of enforcing justice fairly and without bias.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kash Patel becomes first Indian-American to lead FBI
Kash Patel becomes first Indian-American to lead FBI
Was subjected to racism: Kash Patel tells Senate committee
Was subjected to racism: Kash Patel tells Senate committee
Kash Patel Woos The Senators!
Kash Patel Woos The Senators!
'Kickbacks': Trump on aid for India's voter turnout
'Kickbacks': Trump on aid for India's voter turnout
Senators Grill Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard
Senators Grill Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gill's Record-Breaking Run!

webstory image 2

Goan Prawn Balchao: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

VIDEOS

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break1:36

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat3:39

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat

Akanksha Puri sizzles in a slit skirt1:03

Akanksha Puri sizzles in a slit skirt

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD