Trump aide greets Kash Patel in 'Bollywood' style

United States President Donald Trump took a leaf out of Bollywood to congratulate Indian-origin Kash Patel after his confirmation as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Photograph: Screengrab from the video posted by @Scavino47 on X



White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino on Friday congratulated Kash Patel, a Donald Trump loyalist, with a Ranveer Singh song.

Patel won the 100-seat US Senate vote with a narrow margin of 51-49 to secure the job. All Senate Democrats voted against him.

'Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel,' Scavino wrote in a post on X.

The Trump aide shared a dance clip on X of the song 'Malhari' from the movie Bajirao Mastani featuring actor Ranveer Singh. In the video, Ranveer Singh's face had been edited and replaced with Kash Patel.

Sharing a post on X, Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, wrote, 'Moments ago in the Oval Office. Congratulations to the Ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel.'

He added, 'President Trump has officially signed the commission. Follow Kash on his new X account: @FBIDirectorKash.'

The White House welcomed the confirmation of Kash Patel as the new FBI Director, describing it as an important step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law.

The White House further emphasised that the FBI will now refocus on its core mission of enforcing justice fairly and without bias.