Senators Grill Kesh Patel, Tulsi Gabbard

Kash Patel, former Trump aide and vocal critic of investigations into the former president, testified at his Senate confirmation hearing for FBI director on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
Patel vowed to protect FBI employees from political retribution but faced scrutiny from Democrats over his past remarks and lack of experience.
Patel, who touched his parents' feet before he testified, denied involvement in recent US department of justice firings and distanced himself from Trump's pardons of January 6 rioters.
While Republicans defended him as a reformer exposing corruption, Democrats questioned his qualifications and impartiality.
Despite opposition, Patel's confirmation is likely given Republican control of the Senate.
Former US representative Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, faced bipartisan scepticism over her past defence of Edward Snowden and perceived pro-Russia views at her confirmation hearing also on Thursday.
Senators questioned her stance on Russia, Syria, and intelligence leaks, with Gabbard refusing to label Snowden a traitor while acknowledging he broke the law.
While Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton defended her as 'unconventional', her confirmation remains uncertain as even a single Republican defection in the committee could complicate her path.
A classified session followed the public hearing, and a vote is expected soon.
