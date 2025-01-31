Senators Grill Kesh Patel, Tulsi Gabbard

Kash Patel, former Trump aide and vocal critic of investigations into the former president, testified at his Senate confirmation hearing for FBI director on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Patel vowed to protect FBI employees from political retribution but faced scrutiny from Democrats over his past remarks and lack of experience.

Patel, who touched his parents' feet before he testified, denied involvement in recent US department of justice firings and distanced himself from Trump's pardons of January 6 rioters.

While Republicans defended him as a reformer exposing corruption, Democrats questioned his qualifications and impartiality.

Despite opposition, Patel's confirmation is likely given Republican control of the Senate.

Former US representative Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, faced bipartisan scepticism over her past defence of Edward Snowden and perceived pro-Russia views at her confirmation hearing also on Thursday.

Senators questioned her stance on Russia, Syria, and intelligence leaks, with Gabbard refusing to label Snowden a traitor while acknowledging he broke the law.

While Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton defended her as 'unconventional', her confirmation remains uncertain as even a single Republican defection in the committee could complicate her path.

A classified session followed the public hearing, and a vote is expected soon.

IMAGE: Keshyap 'Kash' Patel, US President Donald J Trump's nominee to be director of the FBI, arrives on the day he testified before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 30, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash Patel was testy during his confirmation hearing before a Senate Judiciary Committee, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: US Senator Thom Tillis (Republican, North Carolina) shakes hands with Kash Patel. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash Patel departs after testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence, ready to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing, here and below. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: US Senator Mark Warner (Democrat, Virginia) greets Tulsi Gabbard before she testifies. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: A stenographer's screen is seen as Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

