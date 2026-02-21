HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'Trump administration will use new laws to replace IEEPA tariffs'

'Trump administration will use new laws to replace IEEPA tariffs'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2026 09:36 IST

x

Despite the legal setback, the US treasury secretary said that Treasury estimates show tariff revenue will remain "virtually unchanged" in 2026 as the administration transitions to these other mechanisms

IMAGE: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters/File photo

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Supreme Court has only restricted the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy tariffs on other countries.

Key Points

  • The Trump administration will be leveraging Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges.
  • This comes after the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the IEEPA of 1977.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Supreme Court has only restricted the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy tariffs on other countries.

He further said that the Trump administration will use "alternative legal authorities" to enforce tariffs on the countries, assuring that the tariff revenue will remain unchanged.

Speaking at the Dallas Economic Club, Bessent said, "Let's be clear about what today's ruling WAS and what it WASN'T. Despite the misplaced gloating from Democrats, ill-informed media outlets, and the very people who gutted our industrial base, the Court did not rule against President Trump's tariffs. Six justices simply ruled that IEEPA authorities cannot be used to raise even USD 1 of revenue."

 

"This administration will invoke alternative legal authorities to replace the IEEPA tariffs. We will be leveraging Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges. Treasury's estimates show that the use of Section 122 authority, combined with potentially enhanced Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026," he added.

Despite the legal setback, Bessent stated that Treasury estimates show tariff revenue will remain "virtually unchanged" in 2026 as the administration transitions to these other mechanisms.

This comes after the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.

Donald Trump has already announced 10 per cent global tariffs "effective immediately," following a major legal defeat at the US Supreme Court.

Terming SC's ruling as a "terrible decision", Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits.

"Effective immediately, all the national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place... Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," he said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and the three liberal justices, held that the IEEPA does not explicitly authorise the president to levy duties--a power the Constitution assigns to Congress.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented, supporting the administration's broader interpretation of emergency powers.

The ruling invalidated billions of dollars in "reciprocal" and emergency tariffs, potentially requiring the government to refund approximately $130-$175 billion in collected revenue.

US Supreme Court has held that the US President did not possess the authority under IEEPA to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump
SC's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump
Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact
Trump defiant after SC blow, says India trade deal intact
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs
'Trump grasping for excuses to slap tariffs on India'
'Trump grasping for excuses to slap tariffs on India'
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria Turns Up the Heat With Her Boldest Look Yet!0:57

Tara Sutaria Turns Up the Heat With Her Boldest Look Yet!

Mexico navy seizes submarine with 4 tons of cocaine0:23

Mexico navy seizes submarine with 4 tons of cocaine

Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI Summit Over India-US Deal0:56

Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO