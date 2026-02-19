'Trump grasping for excuses to slap tariffs on India'

A US lawmaker is urging President Trump to reverse his policy of imposing tariffs on India for importing Russian oil, citing inconsistencies and unfair treatment compared to other nations.

Key Points US Congressman Brad Sherman criticises President Trump's proposed tariffs on India for importing Russian oil.

Sherman points out inconsistencies in Trump's policy, noting that Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia without tariffs.

India imports only 21% of its crude from Russia, yet faces tariffs, while China, Russia's largest oil buyer, hasn't been sanctioned for oil purchases.

Sherman urges President Trump to reverse the tariff policy on India immediately, emphasizing India's status as a US ally.

The US and India previously announced a framework for an interim trade agreement, including reduced reciprocal tariffs.

A senior US lawmaker has said that President Donald Trump is 'grasping for excuses' to 'slap outrageous tariffs' on India for purchasing Russian oil, urging him to reverse this policy immediately.

'President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on #India,' Congressman Brad Sherman said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee as well as of the House Financial Services Committee, said in the post that Trump claims tariffs on India are about importing Russian oil.

'Yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia's biggest oil buyer, hasn't been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons.

'India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out. The President should reverse this policy immediately,' Sherman said.

Earlier this month, the US and India announced that they reached a framework for an interim agreement on trade with Trump issuing an executive order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil.

The US president noted the commitment by New Delhi to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Moscow and purchasing American energy products.

Under the trade deal, Washington, DC will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on New Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.