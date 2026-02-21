HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing: Trump

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 21, 2026 08:32 IST

The US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks during a press briefing at the White House, following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs, in Washington, DC, US, February 20, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's ruling that his administration's sweeping tariffs on goods from nearly all partner countries violated federal law is "deeply disappointing".

Key Points

  • Reacting to the SC order, Trump said that he was ashamed of certain members of the court for not having the courage to do what is right for the country
  • The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country
  • The financial implications of the ruling are substantial

"The Supreme Court's ruling is deeply disappointing, and I am ashamed of certain members of the court for not having the courage to do what is right for our country...," Trump said at the White House media briefing.

 

In a major blow to US President Donald Trump's signature trade policy, the US Supreme Court on Friday invalidated most of his sweeping tariff measures, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Post, the US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country.

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court.

Over the past year, the justices had largely sided with the administration in interim orders, allowing policies such as a ban on transgender troops serving in the military, granting the United States DOGE Service access to sensitive data, and enabling significant cuts to the education department while legal challenges continued, The Washington Post reported.

The financial implications of the ruling are substantial. The tariffs in question cover trillions of dollars in trade, and the US government collected nearly $134 billion in levies through December 14 under the contested authority, The Washington Post reported.

According to estimates by the Tax Foundation, Trump's trade war will cost American households approximately $1,100 each in 2025, the report said. 

The judgement came days after the United States and India announced that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.

A Joint Statement had said that the Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.

According to the joint statement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a wide range of U.S. food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 percent under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, as amended, on originating goods of India, including textile and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. And, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025, as amended, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

US had earlier imposed 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 percent tariff for importing oil from Russia.

