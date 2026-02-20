Blow to Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down his sweeping tariffs

The top court ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In a major blow to US President Donald Trump's signature economic policy, the US Supreme Court on Friday invalidated most of his sweeping tariff measures, The Washington Post reported.

Key Points The US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court

According to The Post, the US apex court held that the US President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.

The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court. Over the past year, the justices had largely sided with the administration in interim orders, allowing policies such as a ban on transgender troops serving in the military, granting the United States DOGE Service access to sensitive data, and enabling significant cuts to the Education Department while legal challenges continued, The Washington Post reported.

The financial implications of the ruling are substantial. The tariffs in question cover trillions of dollars in trade, and the US government collected nearly $134 billion in levies through December 14 under the contested authority, The Washington Post reported.

According to estimates by the Tax Foundation, Trump's trade war will cost American households approximately $1,100 each in 2025, The Post reported.

The judgement came days after the United States and India announced that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.

A Joint Statement had said that the Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.

According to the joint statement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a wide range of U.S. food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 percent under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, as amended, on originating goods of India, including textile and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery, and, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025 as amended, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

The US had earlier imposed 50 percent tariff on Indian goods including 25 percent tariff for importing oil from Russia