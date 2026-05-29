Truck driver killed, cop hurt in militant attack on convoy in Manipur

The incident happened some 6 km from Shangkai village, where protesters blocked roads, forcing security forces to fire several tear gas shells to disperse the agitators on Friday morning.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suspected militants ambushed the convoy near TM Kasom, leading to an exchange of fire with security forces.

Manipur's Chief Minister condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly act aimed at disrupting peace efforts.

The Chief Minister has vowed to ensure the safe movement of transport vehicles and keep national highways free from hindrances.

A truck driver was killed and a police constable was injured when suspected militants fired at a convoy of goods vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, an officer said.

"A joint team of security forces, including BSF, CRPF and police were escorting some 15 to 20 trucks towards Ukhrul district when they came under attack near TM Kasom from suspected militants, killing a truck driver at the spot", the officer said.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday strongly condemned the firing of militants on a goods vehicle convoy in Ukhrul district in which a truck driver from West Bengal was killed, an official statement said.

Expressing deepest condolences on the loss of life, Singh said ambushing goods vehicle and taking the life of a driver, who plays a crucial role in ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential items across the state is one of the most cowardly acts and intends to further aggravate the tense situation prevailing in the area.

He further stated that the ambush seemed to be carried out by vested interest groups with ill motives to derail the initiatives of the state government to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Singh also prayed for the speedy recovery of the police constable, who sustained a bullet injury on his knee in the ambush, and that the search and cordon operation is underway in nearby areas to nab and punish the culprits as per the law of the land.

The security forces also fired back, leading to a brief exchange of fire, said the officer.

The deceased truck driver has been identified as Nitish Kumar, 57, the officer said.

The incident happened some 6 km from Shangkai village, where protesters blocked roads, forcing security forces to fire several tear gas shells to disperse the agitators on Friday morning.

The CM on Wednesday had met representatives of the Manipur Truck Owners' Welfare Association, to discuss the law and order situation on the National Highways and the movement of goods transport.

The CM had said that "The government is committed to ensuring the safe and smooth movement of transport vehicles and keeping the National Highways free from all hindrances."

Two civilians, including a retired Army soldier, were shot dead by suspected militants on April 18 last in an ambush near TM Kasom village.