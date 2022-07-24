News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Trouble in Chhattisgarh Cong: Baghel flies to Delhi

Trouble in Chhattisgarh Cong: Baghel flies to Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 24, 2022 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the national capital on Saturday and is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with state minister T S Singh Deo, sources said.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

They said Singh Deo is also likely to be in the national capital as he is the observer for Gujarat assembly polls along with chief observer Ashok Gehlot.

Baghel is in Delhi to participate in the Congress' strategy meet ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

 

He is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh slated later this year where the Congress is seeking to replace the BJP from power.

Sources said Baghel will meet the Congress leadership and raise the issue of his differences with Deo, who he alleges has given the Bharatiya Janata Party a handle to attack the party.

Deo had tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister saying no funds were made available to his department and hence no work could be undertaken on PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor.

This has once again brought the rift within Chhattisgarh Congress out in the open.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haven't received T S Singh Deo's resignation: Baghel
Haven't received T S Singh Deo's resignation: Baghel
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
'In the Congress, every leader is a shehanshah'
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
PIX: Chopra wins World javelin silver; Peters gold
PIX: Chopra wins World javelin silver; Peters gold
WWE chief to retire amid probe into misconduct claims
WWE chief to retire amid probe into misconduct claims
Leclerc on pole in France with Verstappen alongside
Leclerc on pole in France with Verstappen alongside
With Murmu set to be Prez, tribal aspirations on rise
With Murmu set to be Prez, tribal aspirations on rise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Chhattisgarh Cong tussle: Singh Deo skips CLP meet

Chhattisgarh Cong tussle: Singh Deo skips CLP meet

Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo quits portfolio

Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo quits portfolio

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances