Rediff.com  » News » Chhattisgarh Cong tussle: Now, Singh Deo skips legislature party meet

Chhattisgarh Cong tussle: Now, Singh Deo skips legislature party meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2022 22:41 IST
Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo on Sunday didn't attend the Congress legislature party meeting being held at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo. Photograph: Kind courtesy @TS_SinghDeo/Twitter

Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Baghel, gave up one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet a day earlier.

 

The meeting began after 7.30 pm to discuss the July 18 presidential poll and the state Assembly's monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20, a party leader said.

Singh Deo told PTI over the phone that he is in Ambikapur (Surguja district), his hometown and constituency, to attend 'pre-planned engagements' and will not be able to take part in the CLP meeting.

He, however, said he will arrive in Raipur on Monday to cast his vote for the presidential polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
