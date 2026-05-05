HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Trisha visits Vijay's residence as TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu

Trisha visits Vijay's residence as TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 00:05 IST

x

Following Vijay's impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted visiting his Chennai home, fueling relationship speculation.

Trisha visits Vijay's residence

IMAGE: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) achieved a significant victory in the Tamil Nadu elections.
  • Actress Trisha Krishnan was seen visiting Vijay's residence in Chennai after the election results.
  • Vijay and Trisha seemingly confirmed their relationship publicly weeks before the election.
  • Vijay's TVK became the largest single party in Tamil Nadu, winning 107 seats.

As actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, actor Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at his Chennai residence.

 

 

 

Vijay and Trisha made their long whispered about relationship public weeks before the elections when they attended an event together. 

Vijay's Political Success in Tamil Nadu

Incidentally, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, the day her beau Vijay created a history in Tamil Nadu politics.

Superstar Vijay, who defied the odds and the taint of a stampede during his rally in September 2025 in which 41 people were killed, broke bipolar Dravidian politics as his TVK became the largest single party in Tamil Nadu, winning 107 of the state's 234 seats.

Election Results and Party Standings

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that had started the morning at number three position was at 60 and the AIADMK at 47.

AGENCIES

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
How Vijay transformed his popularity into political power
How Vijay transformed his popularity into political power
Vijay ends Dravidian grip, echoes Kejriwal's AAP surge
Vijay ends Dravidian grip, echoes Kejriwal's AAP surge
Vijay mirrors NTR feat, races to power within two years
Vijay mirrors NTR feat, races to power within two years
Did These Election Promises Win Tamil Nadu For Vijay?
Did These Election Promises Win Tamil Nadu For Vijay?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 2

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

CM Rekha Gupta's Jhalmuri Celebration Goes Viral4:07

CM Rekha Gupta's Jhalmuri Celebration Goes Viral

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai0:51

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration3:00

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO