Trisha visits Vijay's residence as TVK sweeps Tamil Nadu

Following Vijay's impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu elections with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted visiting his Chennai home, fueling relationship speculation.

IMAGE: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the residence of TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) achieved a significant victory in the Tamil Nadu elections.

Actress Trisha Krishnan was seen visiting Vijay's residence in Chennai after the election results.

Vijay and Trisha seemingly confirmed their relationship publicly weeks before the election.

Vijay's TVK became the largest single party in Tamil Nadu, winning 107 seats.

As actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, actor Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at his Chennai residence.

Vijay and Trisha made their long whispered about relationship public weeks before the elections when they attended an event together.

Vijay's Political Success in Tamil Nadu

Incidentally, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, the day her beau Vijay created a history in Tamil Nadu politics.

Superstar Vijay, who defied the odds and the taint of a stampede during his rally in September 2025 in which 41 people were killed, broke bipolar Dravidian politics as his TVK became the largest single party in Tamil Nadu, winning 107 of the state's 234 seats.

Election Results and Party Standings

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that had started the morning at number three position was at 60 and the AIADMK at 47.