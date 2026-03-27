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Home  » News » Tripura Man Sentenced to Life for Setting Wife Ablaze

Tripura Man Sentenced to Life for Setting Wife Ablaze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 12:17 IST

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A Tripura court sentenced a man to life in prison for the horrific murder of his wife, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic violence and the pursuit of justice.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points

  • Mithu Das was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Sabita, in Tripura.
  • The court found Mithu Das guilty of setting his wife on fire after a domestic dispute in October 2017.
  • Sabita, the victim, suffered severe burn injuries and died in hospital as a result of the attack.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Mithu Das, with an additional two months imprisonment for non-payment.

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Tripura for murdering his wife.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of West Tripura, P P Paul, convicted Mithu Das and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life on Thursday.

 

Mithu, a daily wager, was married to Sabita for 13 years. She had often been subjected to harassment by her husband, according to the prosecution.

Details of the Crime

On October 19, 2017, Mithu allegedly poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire following a domestic dispute. She sustained severe burn injuries and later died at GBP Hospital.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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