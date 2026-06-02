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Tripura Forest Officials Injured In Timber Smuggler Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 17:25 IST

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In Tripura, forest officials were injured and vehicles damaged after being attacked by suspected timber smugglers while attempting to intercept an illegal timber shipment.

Key Points

  • Six forest personnel, including a range officer, were injured in an attack by suspected timber smugglers in North Tripura.
  • The attack occurred in the Kanchapur police station area, with two Forest Department vehicles damaged.
  • Forest officials were attempting to intercept a timber-laden vehicle when they were ambushed by a group of approximately 50 smugglers.
  • A case has been registered regarding the attack, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

Six forest personnel, including a range officer, were injured as suspected timber smugglers attacked them in a remote area of North Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.

Attack on Forest Personnel in Tripura

Two vehicles of the Forest Department were extensively damaged in the attack that happened in the Kanchapur police station area on Monday night, they said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the department tried to intercept a timber-laden vehicle near Chandipur around 11 pm. As the driver did not stop the vehicle, the forest personnel chased it on a jeep, they said.

A few kilometres away, the driver fled, abandoning the timber-laden vehicle. But shortly after, a group of about 50 smugglers returned with dao and sticks, and attacked the forest personnel. To save their lives, the personnel took shelter in the dense forest," said Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Suman Mitra.

Investigation and Aftermath

"Six personnel, including a ranger officer, were injured in the attack and two departmental vehicles were vandalised," he said.

A case has been lodged in connection with the attack, Mitra said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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