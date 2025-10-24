Bus fire: Sleeping passengers charred beyond recognition

For many passengers killed in a fire in the ill-fated private bus in Kurnool district on Friday, death struck without a warning.

IMAGE: Police personnel investigate the site of combusted bus tragedy after several people lose their lives as a bus burst into flames, near the Chinna Tekur village, in Kurnool on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several passengers were fast asleep and died without even realising what was happening when the Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire around 3 am after an accident involving a motor bike, leaving 20 dead on the spot.

Most victims were charred beyond recognition.

The blaze completely gutted the sleeper bus, reducing it to a metal skeleton.

There were some techies onboard when the accident happened and the survivors recalled the tense moments leading to their miraculous escape, even while suffering broken limbs and other minor injuries.

The private bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler.

Only a few, jolted awake by the flames, managed to break the windows and escape through the emergency exit.

Nellore-based S Harika said she was asleep and 'when I woke up I saw fire engulfing the bus which spread within seconds'.

"The rear door was broken by a passenger for escaping and we all jumped out from it and I suffered a minor injury on the forehead," she told PTI.

An IT employee, Harika is now under observation in a hospital. She stated her condition was fine.

Harika said that she works for an IT company in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is a native of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

She was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for some personal work.

Surya, a survivor who lives in Hyderabad said that around 2:45 am the fire engulfed the bus.

He said that he was heading to Bengaluru for a job interview at a top IT firm on Saturday.

"My legs are fractured because I jumped from over 15 feet height. The doctor said I will be fine soon," he told PTI.

There were a couple of IT professionals with him on the bus, Surya added.

"Me and Naveen (IT employee), one of the passengers that I had a conversation with, also jumped out from the bus and is now beside me in the hospital. I don't think I will be able to give an interview in this situation. The local authorities are arranging a vehicle for our way back home along with a police official to ensure safety," Surya said.

Some passengers escaped by breaking the nearest window and jumping out of the burning bus.

"The loud noise woke me up instantly. There was a lot of smoke in the bus," a passenger who was undergoing treatment for minor injuries said.

According to Kurnool District Collector A Siri, a total of 41 people, including the driver, were in the bus. Of the 41 onboard, 21 have been traced.

Those who escaped the accident are stable and out of danger, she said.

Many passengers could not escape the tragedy as it occurred during the night when they were asleep, she said.

She said the bus door did not open immediately as some wires got cut which increased the severity of the tragedy.

Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Siri added.