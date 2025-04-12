HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tremors felt in J-K as 5.3-magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 12, 2025 15:47 IST

 A moderate intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, he said.

 

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres, the official said. 

The epicentre was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

Pakistan is frequently hit by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
