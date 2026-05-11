Tree Fall From Construction Site Injures Two In Mumbai

Two women sustained critical injuries in Mumbai after a tree fell from a construction site onto their auto-rickshaw, prompting a police investigation into potential negligence.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Two women seriously injured after a tree fell from a construction site onto their auto-rickshaw in Khar, Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, with one relative escaping unhurt.

Police have registered an FIR against Bluestone, the private company managing the construction site, for negligence.

The injured women sustained severe head and spine wounds and are in critical condition in a private hospital.

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to endangering life and negligent conduct.

A teenage girl and a 21-year-old woman were seriously injured after a tree fell from a construction site onto the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in near Khar in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Another auto-rickshaw occupant, a relative of one of the injured, escaped unhurt in the incident which took place on Sunday evening, he said.

FIR Filed Against Construction Company

On Monday, police registered an FIR against the private company, Bluestone, managing the construction site, according to the Khar police station official.

Details of the Injured and Accident

The injured duo, Aarika Shrivastava (15) and Harshita Kumar (21), suffered severe head and spine wounds. They are recuperating in a leading private hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

Visuals from the accident site showed the tree crashing through metal safety sheets installed around the construction site before collapsing onto the footpath and the passing auto-rickshaw. Workers were later seen cutting and removing parts of the fallen tree while emergency response efforts continued at the location.

Complaint Filed by Relative

The FIR was lodged on a complaint filed by Manasvi Shrivastava (19), elder sister of Aarika. Manasvi Shrivastava, too, was present in the auto when the incident took place, but escaped unhurt.

Legal Sections Invoked

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125-B (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 290 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings etc), added police.