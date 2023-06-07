Tragedy strikes again in Odisha, 6 workers run over by goods train in Jajpur

At least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in Odisha's Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

"There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," said a railway spokesperson.

As a result, six of the labourers were killed and two were injured, he added.

The injured persons were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway said, “The contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for railway work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road (station).”

The reserve rake without an engine started rolling due to the thunderstorm causing the accident, it said.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.