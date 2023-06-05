News
Rediff.com  » News » Days after horrific 3-train crash, another railway tragedy in Odisha

Days after horrific 3-train crash, another railway tragedy in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2023 12:15 IST
A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.

IMAGE: A train runs past derailed coaches after train services resumed on the section where the accident happened on Friday, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Monday, June 5, 2023. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

 

Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding.

A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways.

There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.

