News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Toothless' environment laws: SC slams Centre on air pollution

'Toothless' environment laws: SC slams Centre on air pollution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 23, 2024 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law "toothless", and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.

IMAGE: An early morning view of the Kartavya Path covered with smog in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanulllah and Augustine George Masih said the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act of 2021 (CAQM Act) was enacted without creating required machinery for implementing the provision to curb air pollution.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said section 15 of the CAQM Act, which deals with penalty for stubble burning, will be implemented effectively as regulations for it will be issued in 10 days.

She submitted that an adjudicating officer will be appointed and all necessary actions will be taken to enforce the law effectively.

 

Bhati pointed out that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued notices to senior administrative officials of Punjab and Haryana besides officials of the state pollution control boards and sought their response as to why action should not be taken against them.

The bench asked the CAQM who is taking your notices seriously as the procedure is not provided under the law.

"Please tell your chairperson of CAQM not to bail out these officials. We know what is happening on the ground," the bench said.

Bhati pointed out that over 1,000 cases of stubble burning have taken place in several districts of Punjab like Amritsar, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur, Taran Taran.

On October 16, the top court had pulled up the Punjab and Haryana governments over the non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning while summoning the state chief secretaries to appear before it on October 23 for an explanation.

The top court has been upset over Punjab and Haryana governments not taking any steps to implement the directions issued by the CAQM in the national capital region (NCR) to stop stubble burning.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Smog: Can you let people die like this? SC raps states
Smog: Can you let people die like this? SC raps states
Sorry, there are no quick fixes for Delhi's toxic smog
Sorry, there are no quick fixes for Delhi's toxic smog
How Delhi is battling with toxic smog
How Delhi is battling with toxic smog
Maha poll: NCP list out; Ajit Pawar to contest from...
Maha poll: NCP list out; Ajit Pawar to contest from...
'He Was Not An 'I' Man At All'
'He Was Not An 'I' Man At All'
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
'All the sports in which India does well removed'
'All the sports in which India does well removed'
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Stubble burning: SC raps Punjab, Haryana govts

Stubble burning: SC raps Punjab, Haryana govts

Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances