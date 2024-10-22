News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 22, 2024 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning as the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with 27 monitoring stations falling in the red zone, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

IMAGE: Commuters pass by as an anti-smog vehicle sprinkles water to curb air pollution amid deteriorating air quality, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 317 at 9 am on Tuesday, it said.

This deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital, which enforces a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

 

Several areas including Mundka, Bawana, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Dwarka, Mandir Marg, dropped to the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, as the city grapples with pollution, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Humidity was at 93 percent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Does anyone care what air Delhi breathes?
Does anyone care what air Delhi breathes?
Believe it or not! Air in Delhi has gotten worse
Believe it or not! Air in Delhi has gotten worse
Sorry, there are no quick fixes for Delhi's toxic smog
Sorry, there are no quick fixes for Delhi's toxic smog
Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement
Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement
Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila
Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila
I was molested as a child: Sakshi Malik
I was molested as a child: Sakshi Malik
FPI selling tops $10 bn in Oct amid China shift
FPI selling tops $10 bn in Oct amid China shift
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

How Delhi is battling with toxic smog

How Delhi is battling with toxic smog

'Mumbai air is more toxic than Delhi's'

'Mumbai air is more toxic than Delhi's'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances