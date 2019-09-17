Toll in Andhra tourist boat mishap rises to 28

Last updated on: September 17, 2019 22:11 IST

The toll in the tourist boat accident in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 28 on Tuesday with the recovery of 16 bodies, while 18 others feared drowned were yet to be traced.

IMAGE: NDRF and navy personnel carry out a rescue operation after a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: PTI Photo

The post-mortem has been conducted on 27 bodies and they were handed over to their relatives, the State Disaster Management Authority said in a release.

The SDMA said the ill-fated private boat was carrying 73 passengers, including eight crew.

Of the total, 27 survived the tragedy and were admitted to hospital for treatment of wounds and also trauma counselling.

It said two teams of National Disaster Response Force, three of State Disaster Response Force and one deep divers team of the Indian Navy were engaged in the search operation.

A Uttarakhand SDRF team of specialist deep divers carrying side-scan sonar equipment was also engaged in the operation.

State Director General of Police Gautam Sawang conducted an aerial survey of the boat capsize area at Kachhuluru on Tuesday afternoon and later visited the victims undergoing treatment in the government hospital at Rajamahendravaram.