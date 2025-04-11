HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » TN minister sacked as DMK dy gen-sec over remark on Hinduism

TN minister sacked as DMK dy gen-sec over remark on Hinduism

Source: PTI
April 11, 2025 11:24 IST

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy's purported remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism have drawn criticism, and the party responded to it quickly be removing him as deputy general secretary.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy. Photograph: Courtesy, Dr K Ponmudy/Twitter

The BJP slammed the minister and demanded his sacking from the MK Stalin-led state cabinet. 

 

A video of the minister making the purported remarks has gone viral. There was no immediate response from Ponmudy, the state forest minister.

"Minister Ponmudy continuing in his post is shameful.... CM Stalin, will you order Ponmudy's arrest," Narayanan Thirupathy, vice-president of the BJP's TN unit said in a social media post.

He has maligned the women of Tamil Nadu with his comments, the BJP leader alleged.

Kanimozhi also hit out at her party colleague.

She said, "The recent speech of minister Ponmudy is not acceptable."

"For whatever reason he had spoken, such vulgar words are condemnable," she said in a post on 'X.'

Thirupathy welcomed Kanimozhi criticising Ponmudy.

Ponmudy had courted controversy earlier as well, linking north Indians with selling paani puri.

Taking a dig at those who insist jobs will be available for those who learn Hindi, he had wondered who are selling paani puri in the city (Coimbatore) now, an obvious reference to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
