Rediff.com  » News » DMK minister K Ponmudy gets 3 yrs in prison in corruption case

DMK minister K Ponmudy gets 3 yrs in prison in corruption case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 21, 2023 15:26 IST
In a disproportionate assets case, the Madras high court on Thursday sentenced Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to three years in prison under the Prevention of Corruption Act and consequently, he stands disqualified as a legislator and loses the post of minister.

Justice G Jayachandran also sentenced Ponmudy's wife P Visalakshi to three years in jail. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife.

The HC had already convicted the minister and his wife in the case and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

 

Senior counsel N R Ellango, appearing for the accused, prayed the court to grant leave to enable them to file Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court and also to suspend the sentence.

The judge granted leave for 30 days and also suspended the sentence for 30 days.

On completion of the duration of suspension, they have to surrender before the trial court in Villupuram, the judge added.

Consequent to K Ponmudy's disqualification, the portfolio of higher education held by him was allotted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, R S Rajakannappan.

A Raj Bhavan release said Chief Minister Stalin recommended to Governor R N Ravi to allot the portfolio held by Ponmudy to Rajakannappan. The Governor has approved the recommendation of the chief minister, the release added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
