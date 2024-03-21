News
Concerned about conduct of TN Governor: SC on minister's reinduction refusal

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 16:23 IST
Voicing "serious concern" over the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed him to decide the issue within 24 hours.

It said Ravi was defying the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Photograph: @rajbhavan_tn/X

The governor has refused to re-induct Ponmudi, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case the apex court stayed recently, despite Chief Minister MK Stalin's recommendation.

 

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud wondered how can the governor say that Ponmudi's reinduction will be against constitutional morality.

"Mr Attorney General, we are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor. We did not want to say it out loud in court but he is defying the Supreme Court of India. Those who have advised him have not advised him properly. Now the Governor has to be informed that when the Supreme Court stays a conviction, it stays a conviction," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told AG R Venkataramani.

"If we do not hear from your person tomorrow, we will pass an order directing the governor to act according to the Constitution. we will pass an order," the bench told the AG.

The governor has refused to reinstate the senior DMK leader and former higher education minister into the state cabinet, saying it would be against constitutional morality.

The state government has sought a direction to the governor to act as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
