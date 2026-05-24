Tamil Nadu Government Intensifies Efforts To Protect Children

Following a tragic incident, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing stringent measures, including enhanced policing and public awareness campaigns, to combat crime against children and ensure their safety.

Key Points Tamil Nadu government intensifies policing and public participation to prevent crimes against children after a tragic incident in Coimbatore.

The government emphasises the importance of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and public awareness.

Women police personnel are deployed in plain clothes to protect child victims and ensure swift justice through fast-track courts.

The Tamil Nadu government is considering the revival of student union elections in colleges to foster political awareness among the youth.

Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan on Sunday asserted that the state government was taking proactive measures to curb crime against children and described the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore as "unacceptable."

The School Education minister termed the incident an "unacceptable, massive loss" and detailed the government's dual approach of strict policing and public participation to prevent such crimes.

Government Initiatives for Child Protection

"Police officials have acted swiftly. Surveillance on history-sheeters and habitual serial offenders has been intensified across all districts. Quick response mechanisms have been activated to ensure immediate action whenever a crime occurs," the minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he also dropped a hint regarding the revival of student union elections in colleges across the state, noting that the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Focus on POCSO Act and Victim Support

Emphasising victim protection and institutional support, Rajmohan highlighted the need to spread awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He pointed out a crucial legal distinction of the Act to educate the public.

"In regular crimes, the police must prove the accused's guilt in court. However, under the POCSO Act, if a child files a complaint, the onus is on the accused to prove their innocence," he explained.

He added that women police personnel are deployed to conduct investigations in plain clothes to protect children from trauma, ensuring swift justice through fast-track courts within a strict 12-month timeline.

Revival of Student Union Elections

When asked about the 20-year-old hiatus on student union elections in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions, the minister stated that the government is open to fostering political awareness among the youth.

"Other parties only showcased student politics in the movies they produced, but never allowed it in reality," Rajmohan claimed. He credited the current political climate for creating a highly aware generation that "watches assembly proceedings live, just like a cricket match".

"Regarding the student election matter, we will thoroughly review the departmental aspects, discuss it with CM, and an appropriate decision will be announced at the right time," he said.

Minister Addresses Online Criticism

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana, who has come under a lot of online criticism for smiling while talking to the media about the tragedy as well as for her non committal reply, took to X to clarify the "misinterpretation" of her body language.

"... it (smile) was not a reaction to any particular question or incident. However, it is disheartening that this body language has been misinterpreted and deliberately twisted for political motives to spread misinformation," she wrote on her X account.

According to her, in such an emotionally charged situation, baseless criticism, personal attacks, and unnecessary trolling are concerning.

"Criticising the ruling party by the opposition can be part of democracy; but distorting facts and turning someone's personal moments into political weapons is not a healthy approach for society," she added.

She further confirmed that the government has assured that strict action will be taken against the two arrested men. "Justice for a child and the safety of women and children remain the top priority of this government," she added.