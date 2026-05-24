Tamil Nadu Government Steps Up Efforts To Protect Children

Following a tragic incident in Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu government is ramping up efforts to combat child crime through strict policing, public awareness campaigns, and potential revival of student union elections.

Key Points Tamil Nadu government is intensifying measures to curb crime against children following a tragic incident in Coimbatore.

The state is focusing on strict policing, increased surveillance of offenders, and quick response mechanisms.

Awareness campaigns about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are being prioritised.

The government is considering reviving student union elections to foster political awareness among the youth.

Women police personnel are deployed in plain clothes to protect child victims from trauma during investigations.

Tamil Nadu minister Rajmohan on Sunday asserted that the state government was taking proactive measures to curb crime against children and described the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore as "unacceptable."

The School Education minister termed the incident an "unacceptable, massive loss" and detailed the government's dual approach of strict policing and public participation to prevent such crimes.

Enhanced Policing and Crime Prevention Strategies

"Police officials have acted swiftly. Surveillance on history-sheeters and habitual serial offenders has been intensified across all districts. Quick response mechanisms have been activated to ensure immediate action whenever a crime occurs," the minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he also dropped a hint regarding the revival of student union elections in colleges across the state, noting that the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Focus on Victim Protection and POCSO Act Awareness

Emphasising victim protection and institutional support, Rajmohan highlighted the need to spread awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He pointed out a crucial legal distinction of the Act to educate the public.

"In regular crimes, the police must prove the accused's guilt in court. However, under the POCSO Act, if a child files a complaint, the onus is on the accused to prove their innocence," he explained.

He added that women police personnel are deployed to conduct investigations in plain clothes to protect children from trauma, ensuring swift justice through fast-track courts within a strict 12-month timeline.

Student Union Elections Under Consideration

When asked about the 20-year-old hiatus on student union elections in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions, the minister stated that the government is open to fostering political awareness among the youth.

"Other parties only showcased student politics in the movies they produced, but never allowed it in reality," Rajmohan claimed. He credited the current political climate for creating a highly aware generation that "watches assembly proceedings live, just like a cricket match".

"Regarding the student election matter, we will thoroughly review the departmental aspects, discuss it with CM, and an appropriate decision will be announced at the right time," he concluded.