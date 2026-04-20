TN court defers divorce case of Vijay, Sangeetha to mid-June

Tamil actor Vijay's divorce hearing with wife Sangeetha has been adjourned to June, amidst allegations of infidelity and emotional distress detailed in the divorce petition.

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay. Photograph: @TVKHQITWingOffl/X

Key Points The divorce hearing for actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha has been postponed to June 15 by the Chengalpattu Family Welfare court.

Sangeetha initiated the divorce proceedings, alleging infidelity and an adulterous relationship with an actress.

The divorce petition claims Vijay emotionally withdrew from the marriage and subjected Sangeetha to verbal disdain and constructive desertion.

Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 and have two children together.

The Chengalpattu Family Welfare court in Tamil Nadu on Monday postponed the hearing of divorce proceedings of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to June 15.

The case was taken up as the fourth item on the court's list and came before Judge Sasikala for hearing. After a brief session, the judge ordered a further adjournment, pushing the next hearing to mid-June.

Divorce Proceedings Timeline

The legal dispute, initiated by Sangeetha, was first brought before the court on February 26, marking the beginning of formal proceedings in the case.

Subsequently, the matter was deferred to April 20, notably falling just three days ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

With the latest adjournment, the case has now been postponed for the second time, extending the timeline of the high-profile proceedings.

Allegations of Infidelity

The next hearing, scheduled for June 15, is expected to determine the further course of the proceedings in what continues to be a closely watched case in both political and public circles.

As per the divorce petition filed by Sangeetha in February 2026, she has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

"In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

Details of the Marriage

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress," the petition further stated.

Vijay and Sangeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to a son, Jason, and a daughter, Dhivya.

Under Indian law, adultery is no longer a criminal offence but can be grounds for divorce. The next stage in such proceedings typically involves gathering evidence and witness testimonies to support the claims made in the divorce petition. The court will consider these factors before making a final decision.